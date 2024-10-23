EDWARDS AQUIFER: Levels near 34-year low as San Antonio’s dry stretch continues

Levels continue to fall since early September, which is the last time San Antonio found measurable rainfall.

Drought continues to rapidly expand across South Central Texas with more than 45 days without measurable rainfall at the San Antonio International Airport.

This lack of rain is taking a heavy toll on area lakes, reservoirs, and rivers, and it is also noticeably visible in the recent levels of the Edwards Aquifer.

Key Points

Tuesday’s Edwards Aquifer reading tied the lowest level found in 2023, which at the time was the lowest level seen in over 30 years.

With no notable chances for rain in the forecast over the next seven days, levels could continue to drop.

A forecasted drier-than-average November and a switch to a La Niña pattern does not provide much optimism for drought relief into the winter season.

Stage 3 water restrictions remain in place for SAWS customers.

>>>WATCH: How does the Edwards Aquifer work & why is it so heavily regulated? KSAT Explains 🤔

Low Water Levels

The water level for the Edwards Aquifer is measured at the J-17 well, which was drilled at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston in 1914. Since 1932, the U.S. Geological Survey has taken continuous measurements of the aquifer at the well.

The vast amount of historical data makes the J-17 well valuable, and its measurements are very reliable. See more about the J-17 well in the video below ⬇️

Because the measurements at the J-17 are so reliable, we can determine that Tuesday’s reported level of 625.7 feet above sea level ties the lowest reading found in August 2023, which at the time was the lowest measurement since June 1990. This is even lower than September 2014, when widespread drought slowed local rivers to a crawl and Medina Lake nearly completely dried out (Click for video archive).

With no major chances for rain in the forecast over the next week, levels could continue to fall in the foreseeable future.

Water Restrictions & The EAA

Here’s an interesting fact: The Edwards Aquifer won’t run dry in our lifetime. So why do we have water restrictions?

It’s a complicated story, but The Edwards Aquifer Authority (EAA), which regulates the aquifer, was created in 1993 in response to a federal judge’s ruling.

The ruling required the Texas Water Commission to maintain flows from the Edwards Aquifer-fed Comal and San Marcos springs in order to protect endangered species. You can see more about the Edwards Aquifer in the video below ⬇️

Back to those regulations. With such low levels of the Edwards Aquifer being reported, the EAA is currently in Stage 4 water restrictions. HOWEVER, your individual water restrictions will depend on your water provider:

SAWS Customers

Texas Water Company Customers - Stage 3 restrictions are in place for Bandera, Blanco, Comal and Medina counties, along with Stage 4 for Kendall County.

New Braunfels Utilities - Stage 2 restrictions are in place.

Boerne Utilities Customers - Stage 2 restrictions are in place.

PLEASE CHECK WITH YOUR WATER PROVIDER TO KNOW YOUR WATER RESTRICTIONS.

Any Hope for Healthy Rains?

Our current weather pattern continues to be anything but exciting. In the near-term, no notable rain chances are in the forecast over the next week.

Looking ahead to the month of November, the Climate Prediction Center continues to forecast a drier-than-average month for South Central Texas.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’s winter outlook also calls for a drier-than-average upcoming season for the Lone Star State, citing the return of La Niña conditions by the end of 2024.

Seasonal Precip Outlook

This doesn’t mean that we won’t see rain events or a few cold snaps (because we will), but on average, a La Niña pattern typically means drier and warmer conditions for South Central Texas in the winter.

Overall, it’s not an optimistic outlook to help get us out of this prolonged drought situation, but Whatever the Weather, you can count on Your Weather Authority to keep you informed.

