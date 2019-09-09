5 ways to make the most of your week in San Antonio

Looking to mix things up this week? From a community happy hour to an EDM concert, here's a roundup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Connecting the Community happy hour

Meet and mingle at this special happy hour! San Antonio Area Foundation and San Antonio Young Professionals are bringing you a unique opportunity where you will create connections with fellow young professionals and select local nonprofits who are looking to engage Millennials and Gen Z in serving their mission and benefit the San Antonio community. Complimentary alcoholic beverages and hors d'oeuvres will be served.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Freight Gallery, 1913 S. Flores St.

Admission: Free

PechaKucha Night Vol. 35

PechaKucha is a "20 image x 20 second" arts and culture series. We host speakers who share their passions in a unique format: Each presenter gets exactly 20 image slides and each slide advances automatically every 20 seconds (for a total time of 6:40). Vol. 35 will feature a talented group of locals that includes writers, authors, artists and more.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: Charline McCombs Empire Theater, 226 N. St. Mary's St.

Admission: $5

2019 Texas Women to Watch celebration

Join ELEANORA Magazine as we celebrate our 2019 Texas Women to Watch. Light bites provided . Drinks and additional food available for purchase. Friends and family are welcome. We would like to thank you for being a part of the ELEANORA community as we celebrate our magazine of the year nomination by the San Antonio Fashion Awards.

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Ivy Hall, 1127 S. St. Mary's St.

Admission: Free

"Drive Like You Stole It" launch event

Celebrate with us the launch of D*L*Y*S*I "Drive Like You Stole It" event. D*L*Y*S*I apparel embodies the values, dedication and honor that has meant so much to veterans, military service members and their families.

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: NOAH'S Event Venue, 18918 Ridgewood Parkway

Admission: Free

Aesthetic Perfection

Aesthetic Perfection's new single, "Love like lies," contemplates the perils of passion and the menace of ambition. Delivering his signature, multifaceted style, Daniel Graves stitches together industrial, trap, and dark pop in an imaginative new step forward for Aesthetic Perfection.

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Amp Room, 2407 N. St. Mary's St.

Admission: $15

