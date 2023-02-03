58º

Texas Eats & San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo 2023 Sweepstakes

One lucky winner will receive a four-pack of tickets to see Carly Pearce at the rodeo Feb. 11!

Texas Eats at the Rodeo

Let’s Rodeo, San Antonio!

The rodeo is almost here, and to celebrate, Texas Eats and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo are giving away a four-pack of tickets for Saturday, Feb. 11! Rodeo tickets include access to the carnival, the action-packed PRCA Rodeo, and Carly Pearce following the PRCA Rodeo.

To enter, tune in to Texas Eats Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. on KSAT12 or KSAT.com to hear the secret code word. You can also watch the episode after it airs on KSAT’s YouTube page.

Then, fill out the form below by entering the code word. You must be 18 or older to enter the sweepstakes. View the official rules here.

