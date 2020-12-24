This Netflix-like streaming app will help you fall asleep—and stay asleep—every night

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

According to a study performed in 2018, researchers say that 1 in 4 Americans have acute insomnia. Poor sleep patterns and lack of sleep overall are no joke, affecting the human body in various ways. If you’re someone who struggles with falling asleep or even staying asleep, you can benefit from the Restflix Restful Sleep Streaming Service. It’s a one-year subscription that you can stream on all major platforms, including Apple TV, iOS, Roku, Android, and Fire TV. Think of it as Netflix for rest.

Restflix features over 20 personalized channels, such as sleep meditations, bedtime stories, calming visuals, and binaural beats. Binaural beats harness the brain’s responsiveness to sound and help create a meditative, restful state. Once in that coveted restful state, you just may find yourself drifting off to a peaceful slumber.

The relaxation audio and video will not be interrupted by any advertisements, either. Restflix provides a constant stream of helpful channels. Plus, aside from insomnia, Restflix may help you overcome tinnitus, nighttime anxiety, and everyday stress. With regular use, you may feel more rested, less anxious, and better overall.

This nighttime app has a 5/5-star rating on both the App Store and Google Play Store. “I have used many sleep apps, and this is the best one. This is the only one I’ve used that has all three important features--falling asleep, staying asleep, and possibly most importantly—waking up refreshed,” says one satisfied Restflix user.

Better sleep is just a few clicks away. Get your 1-year Restflix subscription for 40% off today at just $29.99. Want to have Restflix longer than a year? The 3-year subscription is 59% off the original price, for $59.

