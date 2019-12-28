Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Recalls How She Found Out He Was Cheating On Her While Pregnant

It was a difficult time for Eniko Parrish after finding out her husband, Kevin Hart, cheated on her.

In the comedian's new Netflix docuseries, Don't F**k This Up's, third episode titled "What Happened in Vegas," Parrish recalls the moment she discovered Hart was being unfaithful while pregnant with their first child together.

"How I found out was a DM. I don't know who it was," Parrish begins. "They sent me an edited video of Kevin and, you know, another woman. I was pregnant at that time, I was about seven or eight months pregnant. I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him, I'm crying, I'm like pissed. Right then and there, I kept saying, 'How the f**k did you let that happen?'"

"You publicly humiliated me," she continues. "Everything’s on Instagram, everything's on social media. It was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day. I kept questioning him, like, 'If this is what you’re gonna do, I don’t want to be a part of that.'"

Rumors that Hart was cheating first started making headlines in July 2017, when Hart was spotted out and about with a mystery woman, while Parrish was eight months pregnant with their now 2-year-old son, Kenzo. Two months later, following an extortion scandal where a man claimed to have a sexually incriminating video of the comic, Hart publicly apologized to Parrish, as well as his other two children, son Hendrix, 12, and daughter Heaven, 14, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Torrei.

In December 2017, during an interview with Power 105.1 FM's The Breakfast Show, Hart publicly opened up about cheating on Parrish.

"I kept worrying about the baby. I have to maintain a level head and I think that’s the only thing that really got me through. I wasn't ready at the time to give up on my family," Parrish explains. “I wanted Kenzo to be able to know his dad and grow up, so it was a lot. It was a lot for me, but we’ve been through it, we’ve gone through it. We passed it and he’s a better man now because of it."

"I'm happy that it kind of happened. I get sensitive every time I talk about it," she says through tears.

As for the Jumanji: The Next Level star, he details that "the toughest thing" about it all "was just telling my wife."

"That conversation, there is no easy way to have that conversation. The worst part was just knowing how you made somebody feel," Hart says to the camera in another shot. "There’s a major effect it could have on the people that you are closest to, who you love the most. When I got to see that first-hand with Eniko when I got to see the effect my reckless behavior had, it was crushing, that tore me up. That really tore me up."

"That’s probably the lowest moment of my life because I know what I was responsible for," Hart reveals. "When it happened, it came at such a f**ked up time because we were in the middle of the tour, we were starting Night School and home wasn't home. Home was cold and in that moment, you gotta have something to lean on, something to help you stand up straight and that something for me was my guys."

Through it all, Parrish and Hart stayed together and worked things out. The two welcomed their son, Kenzo, in November 2017.

"He’s f**k up and this was a bad one. This was major. Nine years and I think looking forward, it’ll be better," Parrish says in the episode. "I believe in second chances. I'm all about forgiveness, and you only get two times. Three strikes you're out, you’re out of here. So, as long as he behaves, we’re good."

Don't F**k This Up is now streaming on Netflix.

