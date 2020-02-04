Latin rock star Juanez to perform at Majestic Theatre in September

Latin rock star Juanez announced he will be performing at Majestic Theatre in San Antonio was part of a North American tour later this year.

The concert in San Antonio will take place on Sept. 29 and start at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at noon Friday.

Tickets will range from $39 to $179, will be available at the Majestic Theatre box office, online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-982-2787.