Latin rock star Juanez to perform at Majestic Theatre in September

Concert will be held Sept. 29

Juanez will be coming to Majestic Theatre on Sept. 29. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)
Latin rock star Juanez announced he will be performing at Majestic Theatre in San Antonio was part of a North American tour later this year.

The concert in San Antonio will take place on Sept. 29 and start at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at noon Friday.

Tickets will range from $39 to $179, will be available at the Majestic Theatre box office, online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-982-2787.

