Jennifer Aniston Welcomes Matthew Perry to Instagram With a Hilarious 'Friends' Throwback

Matthew Perry's "friends" are celebrating his arrival on Instagram.

The actor joined the social media platform on Friday, and his former Friends co-star, Jennifer Aniston, gave him a hilarious welcome. Aniston posted a throwback pic of herself with Perry, along with a season 4 clip from a Friends episode. The scene shows Rachel (Aniston) and Monica (Courteney Cox) playing a trivia game against Chandler (Perry) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) for their apartment -- and they are stumped when Ross (David Schwimmer) asks them what Chandler's job is.

"I'm shocked Matty is the last to join Instagram, considering he was a uh... umm....oh crap 🤦🏼‍♀️ Oh! A computer processing TRANSPONSTER. #FBF," Aniston jokingly wrote on her post.

Lisa Kudrow first announced that her buddy joined Instagram early on Friday. Hours later, Perry posted his first Insta, which featured a gif of Chandler's famous dance moves.

"This is how thrilled I am to finally be on Instagram. So, here we go...," he captioned the post.

Since his arrival, the actor has garnered over 3.4 million followers. Perry follows 21 accounts, including his Friends co-stars. Fans also couldn't help but note that his Instagram bio is very reminiscent of his beloved Friends character.

"What is this, my Instagram account?" his bio reads.

Meanwhile, the cast of the former NBC sitcom might be getting paid big bucks for a reunion special that's reportedly in the works. The actors are in talks for an hour-long, unscripted reunion special for HBO Max, multiple outlets reported on Thursday.

According to Deadline, the actors could be offered $3 million to $4 million each for the special, but a source told the Wall Street Journal it would be closer to the $2.5 million range.

HBO Max, a new streaming service from WarnerMedia, is slated to debut in May 2020. It will be home to the entire Friends library after the series left Netflix on Jan. 1.

