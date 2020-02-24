Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Celebrate Her Twins' 12th Birthday -- See Their Sweet Posts

Jennifer Lopez’s twins are officially one year away from their teens!

Max and Emme, whose father is Lopez’s ex, Marc Anthony, celebrated turning 12 on Saturday and their proud mom and soon-to-be official stepdad, Alex Rodriguez, took to social media to honor the birthday.

Lopez pulled out the ultimate throwback pic, a heartwarming image of her gazing at the two as they lay in a crib as wee newborns.

“I know you’re 12 years old today but you will always be my babies... 🥥🤍🤍🥥,” she captioned the photos. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BEAUTIFUL COCONUTS!!!”

Lopez also posted video footage of the twins’ birthday party on her Instagram Stories, along with the caption, “Yesterday was a great day.”

Rodriguez meanwhile shared a sweet shot of him with Lopez, the twins and his own daughters from a previous relationship, Natasha and Ella.

“Happy Birthday Emme & Max!!!!!” the former baseballer captioned the photo, which he also shared alongside another pic with the four children on his Instagram Stories. “I’m so proud of both of you and so lucky to be a part of your life. I love you! ❤️.”

The posts come as Rodriguez and Lopez prepare to make their blended family official with their upcoming nuptials.

According to an ET source, the big day will go down over this summer.

"Jennifer and Alex plan to get married in the summer, and can’t wait for the big day,” the source said. “Jennifer and Alex already do everything together and are basically married, but are excited to make it official."

And, judging by ET’s interview with Natasha and Ella following Lopez’s Super Bowl halftime show performance with Emme, the kids have already forged a strong sisterhood.

“My favorite part was when the little girls came out and Emme sang, it was really good," Ella said about the performance.

"It was the coolest thing to watch my stepsister sing,” Natasha added. “I'm so proud of her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic."

