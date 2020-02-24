Krispy Kreme announces delivery service

If there’s anything better than a fresh, hot doughnut, it’s getting that doughnut delivered to your doorstep.

Starting Saturday, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is offering delivery.

Orders can be placed on the Krispy Kreme app or website.

The delivery fee is $5 and the recipient must be within 10 miles of a participating shop.

To celebrate the new service, Krispy Kreme will deliver 5 dozen original glazed doughnuts to hospitals, health professionals and parents on Leap Day.

Krispy Kreme will choose the recipients from people who post on Instagram or Twitter about their Leap Day ‘special delivery’ and tag @KrispyKreme with the hashtag #KrispyKremeSpecialDelivery.