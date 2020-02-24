69ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

69ºF

Entertainment

Krispy Kreme announces delivery service

Delivery option starts on Leap Day

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Social Media

Tags: Krispy Kreme, doughnuts, Trending

If there’s anything better than a fresh, hot doughnut, it’s getting that doughnut delivered to your doorstep.

Starting Saturday, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is offering delivery.

Orders can be placed on the Krispy Kreme app or website.

The delivery fee is $5 and the recipient must be within 10 miles of a participating shop.

To celebrate the new service, Krispy Kreme will deliver 5 dozen original glazed doughnuts to hospitals, health professionals and parents on Leap Day.

Krispy Kreme will choose the recipients from people who post on Instagram or Twitter about their Leap Day ‘special delivery’ and tag @KrispyKreme with the hashtag #KrispyKremeSpecialDelivery.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: