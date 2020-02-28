Prince Harry Meets Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios in London

John, Paul, George, Ringo, and Harry! Prince Harry visited London's iconic Abbey Road Studios on Friday, where The Beatles recorded many hits, including their album of the same name.

The Duke of Sussex made his official appearance for a special cause close to his heart. At the studios, he met with Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir, where they were rerecording the American rocker's song, "Unbroken."

The song was created to shed a light on veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder and to honor their service. As the patron of the Invictus Games, an international athletic competition featuring injured servicemen and women, Harry has long championed the cause.

Harry, who kept it fairly casual with a blue button up and black pants, was all smiles as he arrived at the the studio and shook Jon's hand, before the pair went inside.

HANNAH MCKAY/AFP via Getty Images

HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

HANNAH MCKAY/AFP via Getty Images

In an Instagram video from the appearance, Harry -- who shares his son, Archie, with his wife, Meghan Markle -- took his turn in the recording booth with Jon.

"This is going to be really easy. Pretend you're singing to your baby," Jon advised. "That's easy. Shout it out."

Harry also met with the choir and posed for a pic with the group.

Hannah McKay - WPA Pool / Gettyimages)

HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Harry even recreated The Beatles' iconic Abbey Road album cover photo, which was shot in 1969, by posing in a line with Jon and some of the choir's members outside the studio.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Samir Hussein/WireImage

This visit comes just a few days after Harry spoke at an eco-tourism summit in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Wednesday, marking his first appearance in the U.K. since relocating to Canada in January with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie.

At the event, the son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana requested that he be called just "Harry," no "Prince."

On March 31, the couple is officially stepping down as senior members of the royal family, becoming financially independent, and splitting their time between North America and the U.K. Harry will continue to support the Invictus Games as a patron and will continue his focus on veterans and mental health.

For more details on the transition, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry Asks to Be Called 'Harry' in 1st U.K. Appearance Since Relocating

Prince Harry Returns to the U.K. Ahead of Official Appearances

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Announce Terms of Royal Transition