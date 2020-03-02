'Bachelorette' Alum JJ Lane Marries Kayla Hughes -- and Jade Roper's Daughter Is the Flower Girl!

JJ Lane's bachelor days are behind him! Over the weekend, the 37-year-old reality star, who appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette in 2015, wed Kayla Hughes in Denver, Colorado.

The pair tied the knot at Iron Works Denver, where the bride wore a long-sleeve gown with a dramatic train, and Lane kept it classic with a dark suit and tie. They announced their engagement in January 2019.

Bachelor franchise alum Chris Bukowski was on hand for the celebration, where he appeared to make things Instagram official with Katrina Badowski. Bukowski split from his Bachelor in Paradise fiancée, Katie Morton, last year, while Badowski was sent home from Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor on night one.

The Bachelor franchise connections didn't end there, with Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, as well as Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, also in attendance.

In fact, Roper and Tolbert's daughter, Emmy, served as the flower girl for the ceremony. Roper shared a video of Emmy making her way down the aisle on her Instagram Story, writing, "SHE DID SOOOO GOOD!! Didn't drop a single petal LOL, but walked with confidence!"

After posting the sweet clip, Roper returned to her Story to share screenshots of a message where a person called Emmy "a f**king idiot" and said that Roper should "get her checked out for real."

"Wrong. I think you meant she's f**king brilliant, smart, curious, joyful, loving, hilarious, warm, caring, brave, happy, radiant, beautiful, adventurous, perfect in her own way," Roper wrote in response. "So sick of seeing this s**t. There's a lot of hurt in this world, but love is still the answer. Feel sorry for people who feel the need to say these things, especially about a child. Sending them healing and love today."

Watch the video below for more on Roper and Tolbert's family.

