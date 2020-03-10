'Bachelor' Fans React to Peter Weber's Mom Grilling Madison on Her Fantasy Suite Ultimatum

That was awkward.

Night one of Peter Weber's season finale of The Bachelorgave fans a lot they weren't expecting -- and one of those moments was Mrs. Barbara Weber confronting Madison about her fantasy suite ultimatum. Peter is such a share-er that we should have predicted he would tell his family that he got busy in the fantasy suite (and that it was against Madison's wishes), but we truly weren't prepared for that... or what happened next.

Barbara, sensing that Peter and Madison were on different pages, didn't hesitate to grill Madison on her ultimatum during a one-on-one conversation.

"I respect you for your values and if I didn’t want to go to the fantasy suite because if I was you, I would not. But, to tell someone else, when there are other girls that he has very strong feelings for, whether he wants to get physical with them or be emotional, that’s up to him," Barbara said.

"Yes, but also at the same time, my expectations and feelings are valid just as much as his and I totally get that’s his journey, but it’s also mine. I have the standards that I have. I’m not going to apologize for that. I’m not going to be ashamed of that or be remorseful of that because I didn’t tell him what to do," Madison replied. "All I said was it’s going to be hard for me to continue to work through this if this happens. I just want to be open and honest about how it will make me feel. That’s all I wanted to do."

Needless to say, it was Hannah Ann who Barb fell in love with, begging Peter not to let her go. But the moment Twitter was talking about what that Madison grilling.

"Is Mama Bachelor Fantasy Suite shaming Madison? #TheBachelor," one fan asked.

Is Mama Bachelor Fantasy Suite shaming Madison? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/iW3sOADZSH — megan jones (@megtopper10) March 10, 2020

Another commented, "#TheBachelor I feel like Peter shouldn't have told his parents about the whole fantasy suite situation. Because of that his parents are judging Madison for it."

#TheBachelor I feel like Peter shouldn't have told his parents about the whole fantasy suite situation. Because of that his parents are judging Madison for it. — noeli (@wueritaaaa_) March 10, 2020

See more reactions below.

Being religious and spiritual are two different things. Yes, Barb overstepped her bounds bringing up the Fantasy Suite but she is not wrong in pointing out that Madison and Peter are not compatible. #TheBachelor — Dani (@bookishthovghts) March 10, 2020

Honestly, no shade no tea... Peter’s parents can say what they want about Madison but I don’t see anything wrong w/ her letting him know how she would feel if he had sex w/ someone in the fantasy suite. If Peter doesn’t pick her, she’s better off tbh #TheBachelor — Hailey Montgomery (@hayhaymonty14) March 10, 2020

Was anyone else triggered about how Barb was coming at Madi during their talk? It wasn’t an ultimatum. Girls shouldn’t have to compromise their values just because a show has a fantasy suite which implies intimacy. Madi is a Queen and I’m glad she stood up for herself. #Bachelor pic.twitter.com/TNeVGY2LhH — samantha mcmillan (@sam_mcmillann) March 10, 2020

The mother on The Bachelor, lol.

She might as well have said: It doesn't matter what you want, he's the star, he gets to fantasy suite with all the other girls. pic.twitter.com/pc6MLkDLOq — Fan of Old P.C.'s (@Windows954Ever) March 10, 2020

Peter’s mom: Listen, Peter is spiritual like me and doesn’t do the whole Jesus thing.



Maddie: I still care about him.



Mom: And you or anyone else can’t tell him that he can’t go to the fantasy suite and sex up the ladies.



Maddie: Anything else?



Mom:#bachelor #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/mmNobC2ogl — Farrett (@zefarrett) March 10, 2020

Is this a #Bachelor first? The bachelor’s mother scolding a contestant for not going to the fantasy suite with her son. That was super weird. #BachelorFinale — it aint my fault that im out here gettin loose (@renhowa) March 10, 2020

Peter’s mom finding out Madi’s lifestyle choices and that she didn’t go to the fantasy suite with her son 🥰🥳😭🤩🤠🥰🥳 pic.twitter.com/iQbZGTc0aA — Tina (@katelynfleming1) March 10, 2020

Peter’s family is like “please pick the party girl!” We party and we Fantasy Suite! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/lyKphoLJGH — Nicole Weaver (@nikkibernice) March 10, 2020

Honestly, no shade no tea... Peter’s parents can say what they want about Madison but I don’t see anything wrong w/ her letting him know how she would feel if he had sex w/ someone in the fantasy suite. If Peter doesn’t pick her, she’s better off tbh #TheBachelor — Hailey Montgomery (@hayhaymonty14) March 10, 2020

After her meeting with his parents, Madison realized that she and Peter were on different pages -- and she broke things off with the Bachelor. However, as Chris Harrison teased at the end of Monday's episode, we haven't seen the last of her. She'll be back fighting for Peter's heart on night two of Peter's season finale.

The Bachelor continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. ET's Lauren Zima will be recapping everything that goes down, directly after the episode. Watch ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV or you can stream on Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelor': Madison Breaks Up With Peter Weber on Their Final Date -- But Then Returns

'The Bachelor': Here's Who Peter Weber's Mom Was Crying About In That Dramatic Promo

'The Bachelor': An Ode to Peter's Mom Barbara Weber, the Hero of This Season