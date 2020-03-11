Naomi Campbell Wears Bodysuit, Glasses and Face Mask to Airport Amid Coronavirus Fears: 'Safety First'

Coronavirus, but make it fashion. Supermodel Naomi Campbell isn't taking any chances when traveling amid the on-going coronavirus outbreak. The 49-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her travel attire at the Los Angeles Airport.

"Safety first," she captioned on shot of herself in a car wearing safety glasses, a face mask, and a full-body white suit.

She then posted the complete look of herself covered up, writing, "Safety First NEXT LEVEL. Thank you @lindaevangelista," and teasing an upcoming YouTube video on the look.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Campbell made headlines when she posted a video of her airport routine in which she wiped down her first class seat and compartment with antibacterial wipes while wearing gloves.

"This is what I do on every plane that I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It's my health and it makes me feel better," Campbell said at the time.

With the new threat of the coronavirus causing big events like Coachella, SXSW, and a host of concerts to cancel and postpone, Campbell is not alone in being afraid of germs. All of Italy is currently locked down until early April.

For more on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting the stars, watch the clip below:

