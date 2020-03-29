Prince William and Kate Middleton Encourage Mental Health Care Amid 'Unsettling' Coronavirus Pandemic

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want everyone to look out for their own mental health amid the "unsettling" coronavirus outbreak.

On Saturday, Public Health England published new guidance to help support people during the pandemic and updated its Every Mind Matters platform with specific advice on maintaining mental health during these times. Prince William and Kate Middleton praised the move on social media.

"The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone. We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health," William and Kate said.

The pair both spoke with leaders in the mental health sector over the phone earlier this month. William chatted with Paul Farmer, CEO of Mind, while Kate had a call with Catherine Roche, CEO of Place2Be. The royal couple know how self-isolation and social distancing can pose "huge challenges to our mental health" -- and are happy to see resources being put towards this area.

"It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being. By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead," William and Kate added.

Earlier this month, William opened up about helping those affected by coronavirus.

"Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the United Kingdom have a unique ability to pull together," he said in a video message. "The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature."

"The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channeled in the best possible way, which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important," he added.

It was announced last Wednesday that William's father, Prince Charles, had tested positive for COVID-19. Clarence House shared that the 71-year-old Prince of Wales is showing "mild symptoms" but is said to be in "good health."

