Prince William and Kate Middleton Encourage Mental Health Care Amid 'Unsettling' Coronavirus Pandemic
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want everyone to look out for their own mental health amid the "unsettling" coronavirus outbreak.
On Saturday, Public Health England published new guidance to help support people during the pandemic and updated its Every Mind Matters platform with specific advice on maintaining mental health during these times. Prince William and Kate Middleton praised the move on social media.
"The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone. We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health," William and Kate said.
The pair both spoke with leaders in the mental health sector over the phone earlier this month. William chatted with Paul Farmer, CEO of Mind, while Kate had a call with Catherine Roche, CEO of Place2Be. The royal couple know how self-isolation and social distancing can pose "huge challenges to our mental health" -- and are happy to see resources being put towards this area.
"It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being. By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead," William and Kate added.
View this post on Instagram
Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health — in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time. Last week ☎️ The Duke spoke to @mindcharity CEO Paul Farmer, and The Duchess spoke to Catherine Roche, CEO of @_place2be. Today Public Health England has published new guidance to help support people during the COVID-19 outbreak, and updated its world-leading Every Mind Matters platform, with specific advice on maintaining good mental wellbeing during the outbreak; take a look at our Story or visit the link in our bio 📱 to find out more. Speaking about the new guidance, The Duke and Duchess said: • “It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being. • By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead”. • The Government has also announced a grant for @MindCharity to help fund their services for people struggling with their mental wellbeing during this time.
Earlier this month, William opened up about helping those affected by coronavirus.
"Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the United Kingdom have a unique ability to pull together," he said in a video message. "The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature."
"The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channeled in the best possible way, which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important," he added.
It was announced last Wednesday that William's father, Prince Charles, had tested positive for COVID-19. Clarence House shared that the 71-year-old Prince of Wales is showing "mild symptoms" but is said to be in "good health."
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Give Round of Applause to Doctors & Nurses Amid Coronavirus
Prince William and Kate Middleton Visit the London Ambulance Service Amid Coronavirus Concerns
Prince William Sends Message of Support Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Copyright (c) 2020 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.