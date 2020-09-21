Gina Yashere memoir 'Cack-Handed' to be released in June

NEW YORK – Gina Yashere has some tough stories to share but also some inspiring ones.

A memoir by the comedian, writer and producer and actor is called, “Cack-Handed” and comes out June 8, Amistad announced Monday. According to the publisher, an imprint of HarperCollins, Yashere will trace her life from growing up as a child of Nigerian immigrants in London to enduring the racist and sexist comments of co-workers while she was an elevator operator. It will also detail the fulfilling of her dream of moving to the U.S. and becoming a top standup comedian.

“The definition of cack-handed is left-handed, which I am, and also awkward and clumsy, which I am. It also represents the unconventional track my life and career has taken," Yashere said in a statement. “This is a book about trying, whether you succeed or not. About wanting something and going for it, despite how ridiculous, impossible, and stupid it sounds to other people. I’m excited to take you guys on this journey through my crazy life.”

The 46-year-old Yashere is a commentator on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” and has starred in standup specials for Netflix and Showtime. She is a co-creator of the sitcom “Bob Hearts Abishola,” which she also appears in and helps write.