My Chemical Romance coming to San Antonio this August

Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance performs on stage at Big Day Out 2012 at the Sydney Showground on January 26, 2012 in Sydney, Australia.

SAN ANTONIO – Iconic 2000s rock band My Chemical Romance is coming to San Antonio for its highly anticipated reunion tour.

The band on Wednesday announced more North America dates for its international tour, including the Alamo City’s AT&T Center on Aug. 21.

General tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, March 11 at Ticketmaster.com and AT&TCenter.com.

Ad

MCR will also hit up Houston’s Toyota Center on Sept. 27.

For fans of emo and pop-rock, this is big, as the band’s last new, full album came out in 2010.

The band’s reunion tour was expected to start in September 2020 but it was pushed to this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read also: