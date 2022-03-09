My Chemical Romance coming to San Antonio this August

SAN ANTONIO – Iconic 2000s rock band My Chemical Romance is coming to San Antonio for its highly anticipated reunion tour.
The band on Wednesday announced more North America dates for its international tour, including the Alamo City’s AT&T Center on Aug. 21.
General tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, March 11 at Ticketmaster.com and AT&TCenter.com.
New Dates. Smashing.https://t.co/jEmEDh7kRU pic.twitter.com/F13tW7Cy7x— My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) March 9, 2022
MCR will also hit up Houston’s Toyota Center on Sept. 27.
For fans of emo and pop-rock, this is big, as the band’s last new, full album came out in 2010.
The band’s reunion tour was expected to start in September 2020 but it was pushed to this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
