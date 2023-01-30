‘Bluey’s Big Play’ returns to Texas in May and July

Bluey the beloved blue heeler from Australia is returning to Texas after a stop in San Antonio last December.

The touring stage show “Bluey’s Big Play,” which is based on the wildly popular kid’s television series, will make stops in Austin and Houston.

“Bluey’s Big Play” will be at The Long Center in Austin on May 27 and 28. Balcony tickets start at $29.

Additional shows will take place at the Wortham Center’s Brown Theater in Houston on July 29 and 30. Tickets start at $35.

“When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans,” the show’s website says. “Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag.”

The play has an expected run-time of 50 minutes with no intervals.