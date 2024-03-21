Watch the dueling trailers for ‘House of the Dragon,’ which returns to HBO this summer

Winter isn’t coming to HBO this summer, but fire and blood surely will instead.

After what seems like eternity, HBO’s successful spinoff series “House of the Dragon” is returning to TV and streaming this coming summer, and fans of the cultural phenomenon known as “Game of Thrones,” finally have the news they’ve been waiting for.

If you can believe it, “House of the Dragon” premiered in August of 2022, so it will almost be two years by the time the season two premiere happens on Sunday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET. It will absolutely be appointment television on HBO, as well as streaming on Max.

Season two will heavily focus on the beginning of the war between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and her half-brother Prince Aegon Targaryen. Both think they have a claim to the Iron Throne, so of course war will break out in the country of Westeros.

Rhaenyra’s supporters and army is known as Team Black, and Aegon’s is known as Team Green, which is why HBO gave is two dueling trailers, each from the perspective of our main characters. It’s a genius way to market the show, and get fans excited about. It’s been so long since we’ve seen these characters, so this is the perfect way to peak interest again.

You can watch the trailers below.

Team Black

Team Green

When we last left the divided House of Targaryen, the possibility of war was still on the back burner, but when Aegon’s younger brother, Aemon, “accidentally” killed Rhaenyra’s second-born son (and his half-nephew) and his dragon, war soon becomes the only option for both of these sides.

Fans who have read the text that “House of the Dragon” is based on (George R.R. Marin’s “Fire and Blood”) have a pretty clear understanding of what is going to go down next (hello, Blood and Cheese!), but that won’t be the case for fans who don’t read the books.

All I can say is buckle up, because just like any George R.R. Martin story, you just need to expect the unexpected. It’s about to be a wild, wild ride. Oh, and expect more dragons. Many, many more dragons.