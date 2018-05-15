George Strait announces one concert in Texas next year

Country music legend George Strait has announced a performance in Texas next year.

Strait will perform as part of the concert lineup at the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Strait will perform on the final night of the rodeo, March 17.

The Rodeo concert will be Strait’s only performance in Texas next year, organizers said.

A limited amount of season tickets will go on sale Aug. 1.

Strait announced several years ago that he would be retiring from touring. He currently has six performances scheduled in 2018 and only one is in Texas. Strait will perform at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin on June 3.

