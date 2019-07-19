Entertainment

Hilarious reactions to new 'Cats' trailer from Twitter users

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator
Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SAN ANTONIO - The new "Cats" trailer is trending online, but not for the reason the studio was hoping for.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is set to release on Dec. 20 and Twitter users are not into it.

More Headlines

Want to know why they're feeling so spunky? Watch the trailer here.

Enjoy the musings of Twitter users and their not-so-sweet reaction to the new film below:

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.