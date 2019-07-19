Hilarious reactions to new 'Cats' trailer from Twitter users

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SAN ANTONIO - The new "Cats" trailer is trending online, but not for the reason the studio was hoping for.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is set to release on Dec. 20 and Twitter users are not into it.

Want to know why they're feeling so spunky? Watch the trailer here.

Enjoy the musings of Twitter users and their not-so-sweet reaction to the new film below:

I have never felt the need to use this meme until I saw the #CatsTrailer pic.twitter.com/eOEm0n3UAo — John E Williamson (@JohnEWilliamson) July 19, 2019

I showed my cat the Cats trailer. pic.twitter.com/tSGVi24Amk — Janna Layton (@JKBartleby) July 19, 2019

james corden in the cats trailer is what i see when i have sleep paralysis pic.twitter.com/xyA95f8kPs — 🌻pip🌻 (@pip_cowan) July 19, 2019

The new #Catsmovie trailer just looks like they've made a film about those medieval paintings where the artist has tried to draw a cat from memory. pic.twitter.com/XwvNqShqTC — Leigh (@Tweekilby) July 19, 2019

Anybody else think of this watching the new 'Cats' trailer? 🤔 #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/EdcyhhYYbU — James @ Cast Iron Copy (@CastIronCopy) July 19, 2019

I don't know why you're all freaking out over miniature yet huge cats with human celebrity faces and sexy breasts performing a demented dream ballet for kids. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) July 18, 2019

