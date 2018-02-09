Who wins? 'Peter Rabbit', 'Fifty Shades Freed' look to claim box office title

SAN ANTONIO - The weekend before Valentine's Day has a trio of new movies looking to challenge the reigning king at the box office, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle".

So who wins?

"Peter Rabbit", "Fifty Shades Freed" and "The 15:17 to Paris"all are looking to score big with audiences before "Black Panther" comes out next weekend.

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" last week beat the only newcomer in wide release, "Winchester", winning for the fourth time in its seven weeks with just $10.9 million.

According to early estimates, "Peter Rabbit" the family adventure based on Beatrix Potter's beloved books, has a good chance of winning the weekend out of the newcomers.

Sony Pictures has the movie opening in 3,700 theaters and projections say it could make as much as 23.6 million to claim the top spot.

"Peter Rabbit" however has gotten mixed reviews according to Rotten Tomatoes so far, with just a 59 percent score -- one percent under the "Fresh" cut-off rating of 60 percent.

Universal's "Fifty Shades Freed", the third and final installment in E.L. James' trilogy, is the likely winner this weekend despite expecting to see a steep decline from its predecessors. The movie is also opening in 3,700 theaters this weekend.

Projections have "Fifty Shades Freed" winning the week with $33 million -- far lower than the original's debut back in 2015 at $85.1 million, as well as the sequel's debut week at $46.6 million.

The movie stars Jamie Dorman again as Christian Grey and Dakota Johnson reprising her role as Anastasia Steele.

The sleeper move of the weekend might be Clint Eastwood's "The 15:17 to Paris" a film starring real-life heroes Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone who helped stop an attempted terrorist attack on a commuter train from Amsterdam to Paris.

The action-thriller is projected to come in third with $14.6 million, but could finish higher if audiences are enticed to theaters to see the heroes play as themselves.

The film currently has a 22 percent "fresh" score on Rotten tomatoes.

The top of the box office likely will be rounded out by reigning king "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and then "The Maze Runner: The Death Cure".

No matter who wins this weekend, their reign may be short lived as Marvel will release their latest superhero movie "Black Panther", one of the most highly-anticipated films of 2018.

Here's a look at all the latest films (with their trailer) that were released for the weekend of Feb. 9.

Peter Rabbit

Peter Rabbit's feud with Mr. McGregor reaches new heights as both compete for the affections of a kind animal lover who lives next door. (Google synopsis)

The movie is 1 hour and 40 minutes is rated PG.

Fifty Shades Freed

Believing they've left behind the shadowy figures from the past, billionaire Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection and shared life of luxury. Just as the Greys begin to step into their new roles, sinister events come to light and jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins.(Google synopsis)

This film is 2 hours and is rated R.

The 15:17 to Paris

The film tells the real-life story of three men whose brave act turned them into heroes during a high-speed railway ride. In the early evening of August 21, 2015, the world watched in stunned silence as the media reported a thwarted terrorist attack on Thalys train #9364 bound for Paris. (Google synopsis)

This film is 1 hour 34 minutes and is rated PG-13.

