Photos: Renovated SA Cinemark movie theater to reopen on Halloween

SAN ANTONIO - A beloved movie theater where teenagers and adults alike have gobbled popcorn for 30 years has undergone a major renovation.
Cinemark San Antonio 16, located at 5063 Loop 410, will host a grand reopening of its upgraded amenities and expanded movie options on Halloween.
Photos show a new, dazzling arcade and lobby, as well as Cinemark Luxury Loungers in all 16 movie theaters.
RELATED: Photographer re-creates ‘Hocus Pocus' with photo shoot at SA park
The reclining loungers are electric-powered and heat-controlled, according to a news release.
Originally known as a dollar movie theater, the newly refurbished Cinemark will offer "an increased availability of new films in a multitude of film genres that were not previously available at this location," a release states.
The grand opening will start at 6 p.m. on Halloween, and will include holiday-themed giveaways.
See photos inside the theater:
Read also on KSAT.com:
New to San Antonio? Here's what you need to know about trick-or-treating here
How to score free, discounted food during Halloween week
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.