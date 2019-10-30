Photos: Renovated SA Cinemark movie theater to reopen on Halloween

SAN ANTONIO - A beloved movie theater where teenagers and adults alike have gobbled popcorn for 30 years has undergone a major renovation.

Cinemark San Antonio 16, located at 5063 Loop 410, will host a grand reopening of its upgraded amenities and expanded movie options on Halloween.

Photos show a new, dazzling arcade and lobby, as well as Cinemark Luxury Loungers in all 16 movie theaters.

The reclining loungers are electric-powered and heat-controlled, according to a news release.

Originally known as a dollar movie theater, the newly refurbished Cinemark will offer "an increased availability of new films in a multitude of film genres that were not previously available at this location," a release states.

The grand opening will start at 6 p.m. on Halloween, and will include holiday-themed giveaways.

See photos inside the theater:

