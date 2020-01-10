Get to know KSAT anchor Leslie Mouton on her birthday

SAN ANTONIO – Happy birthday to KSAT 12′s wonderful Good Morning San Antonio anchor Leslie Mouton!

Our lovely Leslie celebrates her birthday on January 10 every year and this year she is sharing some insight into her life and telling us a little bit about what goes on during commercial breaks.

Check out what Leslie said about her battle with breast cancer, her must-have snack food and what event she loves to cover most.

When did you start at KSAT?

June 1999. I was hired as the morning anchor and noon reporter.

What has been one of the biggest highlights of your career at KSAT so far?

Wow, that’s a tough one. There are too many to list! I suppose one of the biggest highlights is the opportunity to be featured on “Primetime,” “20/20,” and “Good Morning America,” and meet Diane Sawyer and Charlie Gibson. Also being a guest on “Oprah” was pretty cool. But there have been so many highlights - fabulous people in the community I’ve met, like Jane Swanson. Sharing her story of surviving a bullet wound to the head at her Century 21 office, was inspirational and incredibly emotional. She’s become one of my dearest friends who I admire greatly. Having the opportunity to share my breast cancer battle with the community was another highlight. While the diagnosis and the battle were frightening, the station and the community embraced it and lifted me up.

Watch: Leslie’s Survival Story

What’s your most embarrassing on-air moment?

Again, too many to list! Walking in front of a hot camera and realizing it as soon as I stepped in front of it, realizing after a show there was a big giant spot on my tooth and no one bothered to tell me while I was anchoring, mispronouncing a word that was uncomfortably close to a word that should not be said on the air, forgetting to turn off my mic when I go to the ladies room to freshen up, and only realizing when I hear my silly singing over the air that my mic is still on.

Do you have a favorite San Antonio event that you like to cover?

Another toughie! I love the Battle of Flowers Parade - hosting it every year is a true honor! I also look forward to emceeing and covering the Komen Race For the Cure. It’s a chance for me to reconnect with fellow survivors in the city. I also love it when we get to cover a Spurs championship party and parade!

What causes are you passionate about/support?

Breast cancer of course. As a 19 year survivor, it will always be close to my heart! I’m also passionate about anything supporting our military. My husband was an Air Force fighter pilot and served 22 years in the Air Force. After experiencing many deployments and two wars I have a real deep appreciation for those who serve our country, and that includes their families who keep the homes running while they’re deployed.

What do you love about San Antonio?

I love that it’s a big city with a small-town feel. I love that people truly treat you like family, and that the community cares. I love the River Walk and the amazing restaurants across our city. I love the beautiful Hill Country and all of our fabulous amusement parks. From eating to shopping to playing, there’s always something fabulous to do!

If you weren’t a news anchor, what would be your dream job?

This is my dream job! To be honest, I’m not sure what I would do, but I did consider for a time becoming an attorney. I like to argue!

If you could only eat one snack food for the rest of your life, what would it be?

French fries!

What time does your alarm go off for work?

My alarm goes off at 2 a.m., and I try to be in bed no later than 7 p.m.

What do you talk about with Mike and Mark during commercial breaks?

We talk about everything -- family, friends, what’s happening around the station, around the city and around the country. We also pick on each other a lot. Whether it’s making fun of Mike’s attempt at singing, Marcus scaring Mark, or me pleading with Mark to pour me more coffee, and the guys teasing him for taking such good care of me - we cut up and have fun. Unless there’s business that needs to be done, then we get down to business. If there’s breaking news of any sort we all jump in during the breaks and help each other out to find what we need - whether it’s news, traffic or weather.

What’s your favorite vacation spot?

I love any beach vacation, something about the sound of the ocean is very soothing to me. But in the last few years we have started venturing out of the country and exploring other places. I’ve enjoyed Italy, and Barcelona, and I’m looking forward to visiting Nice, France this year.

You can read