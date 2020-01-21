San Antonio's 5 top spots for low-priced barbecue

Need more barbecue in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable barbecue outlets in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Gogi Street

Photo: elliot p./Yelp

Topping the list is Gogi Street. Located at 12820 Jones Maltsberger Road, Suite 104, the Korean and Asian fusion spot, which offers barbecue and more, is the highest-rated inexpensive barbecue spot in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 558 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Clara B., who reviewed Gogi Street on Oct. 12, wrote, "Updating my review because we've come here many more times and every time the food is great! Haven't had a bad experience yet...yum!"

Dan C. noted, "I thought that it was pretty good for my very few times I've had Korean. There was good flavor, very good helpings and the staff was very nice. It is a fusion [restaurant], so take that I to consideration when you are ordering."

2. Nelson's BBQ

Next up is Hills and Dales's Nelson's BBQ, situated at 7327 N. Loop 1604 West. With five stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp, the food truck and Southern spot, serving barbecue and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

As to what the business is known for, "mainly Central Texas-style BBQ with a few twists here and there," it states in Yelp in the section about specialties. "I only serve what I think is the best meat, sides and sauce I can create. I'll grow the menu when I feel the next item is worthy to be sold to my awesome customers."

3. BBQLIFE

Photo: chris m./Yelp

BBQLIFE, located at 902 S. WW White Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly spot to score barbecue and more 4.5 stars out of 185 reviews.

As to what the business is known for, "The best BBQ in San Antonio, brisket [that is] very moist and ribs that fall off the bone," it notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "We carry Lockhart sausage and all kinds of sides."

4. Barbecue Station

Photo: fangfang e./Yelp

Barbecue Station, a spot to score barbecue and comfort food in Oak Park, is another cheap go-to, with four stars out of 331 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1610 N.E. Loop 410 to see for yourself.

We turned there for an overview of Barbecue Station.

"In 1992 the Peacock family bought an old Exxon station with one purpose in mind — to create in San Antonio the same great barbecue that can be found in some of the small towns across Texas," per the history section of the business's Yelp profile. "The result is the best barbecue in all of South Texas. At the Barbecue Station, you will find all the traditional meats and side dishes."

Concerning signature items, the spot serves up "authentic 100% wood-smoked barbecue where all the sides are made fresh daily from scratch," it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

5. Snoga Bar-B-Cue

pHOTO: yVONNE l./yELP

Over in Highland Hills, check out Snoga Bar-B-Cue, which has earned four stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the spot to score barbecue and more by heading over to 2567 Goliad Road.

Yelper Candice L., who reviewed Snoga Bar-B-Cue on Jan. 12 wrote, "The BBQ is some of the best around. Why on Earth anyone goes to the local chain when this place is nearby is beyond me. It's definitely down-home country atmosphere which is appropriate. Any place that sells BBQ or smoked meats should smell like it. This place does. The staff is friendly, helpful and willing to chat."

Yelper Sabine F. wrote, "Snoga has great home cooking. They offer a variety of meats and vegetables. The restaurant is outdated but provides a country-style atmosphere. It reminds me of the '70s or earlier diners."

