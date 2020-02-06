Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $3,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in San Antonio with a budget of up to $3,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

120 Ninth St.

First, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 120 Ninth St. It's listed for $2,550/month for its 1,065 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. The unit also offers a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1800 Broadway St. (Government Hill Alliance)

Listed at $2,950/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1800 Broadway St.

The unit offers a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, a gym and secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

South Main Avenue

Finally, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom loft on South Main Avenue that's going for $3,000/month.

In the loft, expect to see a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. The building features a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

