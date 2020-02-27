4 top options for budget-friendly Latin American food in San Antonio

Looking for a sublime Latin American meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Latin American restaurants around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Pollos Asados Los Norteños

Photo: Lindsay D./Yelp

Topping the list is Pollos Asados Los Norteños. Located at 4642 Rigsby Ave., the Mexican, Spanish and Latin American spot is the highest-rated cheap Latin American restaurant in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 656 reviews on Yelp.

"Family owned and operated" per the history section of the business's Yelp profile.

"Have worked at many of San Antonio's finest restaurants," the owner states in the bio section of the business's Yelp profile. "The last one being Ruth's Chris Steak House, where I put in 11 years"

As to what the business is known for, "This is a Mexican grill. All of our items cooked with a 100% mesquite charcoal, backyard-style" it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

2. Tapatio De Jalisco Mexican Restaurant El

Photo: tammie r./Yelp

Next up is Mountain View Acres's Tapatio De Jalisco Mexican Restaurant El, situated at 10410 Culebra Road. With four stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican and Latin American spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

Yelper Rebecca U., who reviewed Tapatio De Jalisco Mexican Restaurant El on Feb. 23, wrote, "First time coming here and it'll definitely be our new spot! Our server was super friendly and the food came out pretty quick. I wish I would've taken pictures of the food but we were so hungry."

Allan P. noted, "Amazing South Texas Tex-Mex. Tex-Mex has grown on me since moving here. I hated Tex-Mex since I grew up on authentic Mexican food, but after living in San Antonio for five years, I've learned to love it."

3. Sabor Latino Restaurant

Photo: jessica r./Yelp

Olmos Park Terrace's Sabor Latino Restaurant, located at 5506 San Pedro Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly Latin American and Mexican spot four stars out of 15 reviews.

Yelper Gabe G., who reviewed Sabor Latino Restaurant in 2017, wrote, "Great food! Don't expect a fancy place, this place is modest, small and clean. The food is prepared in a traditional way and it's always fresh and tasty."

Yelper Michael M. wrote, "This little hole in the wall establishment is nothing fancy but the food is delicious. I had the Plato típico Hondureño. The meat was tender, the beans flavorful, the rice good and the plantains were sweet, melting in my mouth."

4. Cocina El Jibarazo Puerto Rican Cusine

Photo: mel m./Yelp

Cocina El Jibarazo Puerto Rican Cusine, a Latin American and Puerto Rican spot that offers sandwiches and more, is another budget-friendly go-to, with four stars out of 98 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1790 Austin Highway to see for yourself.

"We love cater to our community," the business states on Yelp, this time in the bio section of its profile.

Furthermore, we found this about the business's signature items: "Service, product, quality," it states on Yelp in the section about specialties. "The best Puerto Rican cuisine in San Antonio, Texas. We love what we do."

