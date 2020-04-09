Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in San Antonio if you've got a budget of up to $1,300/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7714 Louis Pasteur Drive

Listed at $1,201/month, this 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 7714 Louis Pasteur Drive.

In the unit, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Bulverde Road and Oaklyn Pass

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at Bulverde Road and Oaklyn Pass. It's listed for $1,210/month.

The building has additional storage space. You can also expect hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and a balcony in the unit. Pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

5511 Pecan Springs Road

Here's a 1,049-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 5511 Pecan Springs Road that's also going for $1,210/month.

Look for a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the apartment. The building has a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

2810 Babcock Road

Next, check out this 672-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2810 Babcock Road. It's listed for $1,211/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, garage parking and a swimming pool. In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, a balcony and hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

5600 Babcook Road

Listed at $1,215/month, this 1,138-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 5600 Babcook Road.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool. In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, central heating and a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

