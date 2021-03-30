Help us report the story: How are you doing with your mental health?

Nurses, doctors and hospital staffers who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic have witnessed some incredibly tough moments over the past year, many involving death and despair.

Even beyond these health care workers, we know the pandemic has been tough on a lot of people.

Watch the special that we produced, What Lies Beneath: Managing Mental Health, just below the survey, if you’re interested in the topic.

And if you’re open to sharing your own experience (no need to be a frontline worker, we’d like to hear from all of you), take our mental health poll below.

By doing this, you can help us report on the story. If you answer the questions below, we’ll use the responses for follow-up stories. Thank you for considering.

If you’re struggling with suicidal thoughts, you’re not alone. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, along with prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones. Call 800-273-8255.