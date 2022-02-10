Family Values: Identity and diversity of the African American Family

SAN ANTONIO – The 2021 national Black History Month theme was “The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.” Locally, the San Antonio African American Archive and Museum turned to the community to share their stories.

In the video players below you can watch two families reflect on their parents, upbringing and life experiences which played an integral part in who they would become and the cultural footprint they’d have on Black History in San Antonio.

Clyde and Edwin Glosson

The Glossons have a rich history in San Antonio and their name may even sound familiar to sports fans. The trio of brothers put in tireless work and talent onto the track and football field to help desegregate not only San Antonio sports but sports on a collegiate and national scale as well. Edwin Glosson, although he went down a different path as a newspaper publisher, made a lasting impact on San Antonio journalism and civil rights. The gift the Glosson’s bring to the community was inspired by their family. In this oral history project, Clyde and Edwin reflect on how their father’s faith and mother’s undying support launched them into successful and righteous careers.

Charles Cliffton Andrews Jr.

Throughout the country in the fifties and sixties, Black people were fighting to go to the same schools, restaurants and establishments as white people. History books tell us stories of massive sit-ins and acts of defiance against segregation. But in San Antonio, things seemed to go smoother, at least for the family of Chuck Andrews. Although Andrews himself broke barriers in business, radio and entertainment-- he shares how his brother and sister played a historical role in desegregation in San Antonio. In his oral history project, he reflects on how the differences between his mother and father affected how each family member moved through the world.

Both of these families come from different backgrounds and experiences. But what they have in common is how those early lessons and experiences would ultimately shape who these men would become and impact how they’d contribute to the community.

SAAACAM is an organization that aims to share and conserve the untold Black History of our beautiful diverse city. To learn more about their efforts you can visit their website or their new museum located in La Villita.