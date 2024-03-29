Report: 10 best-ranked colleges in Texas

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on.

While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students to consider.

Stacker compiled a list of the best four-year colleges in Texas using rankings from Niche. Tuition, student-to-faculty ratio, acceptance rate, and graduation rate are among the factors considered in deciding these rankings. Location is also often a key factor in a school's appeal, whether it be a beachside location, one full of New England foliage, or proximity to tech hubs and companies like Microsoft, Apple, and Google. Online and unspecified location schools were excluded from the rankings.

Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#10. Baylor University

- Location: Waco, TX

- Acceptance rate: 57%

- Net price: $46,039

- SAT range: 1160-1350

- Niche grade: A-

#9. University of Texas - Permian Basin

- Location: Odessa, TX

- Acceptance rate: 65%

- Net price: $9,447

- SAT range: 920-1140

- Niche grade: A-

#8. University of Houston

- Location: Houston, TX

- Acceptance rate: 66%

- Net price: $14,339

- SAT range: 1140-1330

- Niche grade: A-

#7. Texas Tech University

- Location: Lubbock, TX

- Acceptance rate: 68%

- Net price: $17,057

- SAT range: 1110-1280

- Niche grade: A

#6. Texas Christian University

- Location: Fort Worth, TX

- Acceptance rate: 54%

- Net price: $42,574

- SAT range: 1130-1350

- Niche grade: A

#5. Southern Methodist University

- Location: Dallas, TX

- Acceptance rate: 53%

- Net price: $41,986

- SAT range: 1340-1510

- Niche grade: A

#4. Trinity University

- Location: San Antonio, TX

- Acceptance rate: 34%

- Net price: $27,356

- SAT range: 1280-1440

- Niche grade: A

#3. Texas A&M University

- Location: College Station, TX

- Acceptance rate: 64%

- Net price: $22,253

- SAT range: 1140-1380

- Niche grade: A+

#2. University of Texas - Austin

- Location: Austin, TX

- Acceptance rate: 29%

- Net price: $16,589

- SAT range: 1230-1500

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Rice University

- Location: Houston, TX

- Acceptance rate: 9%

- Net price: $18,521

- SAT range: 1490-1570

- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting and writing by Emma Rubin and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.