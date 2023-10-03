Whataburger brings back chili cheeseburger, chili cheese fries for a limited time

SAN ANTONIO – It’s chili season at Whataburger.

The San Antonio-based burger chain announced Tuesday that the fan favorites, the chili cheeseburger and the chili cheese fries, will be available for a limited time.

The burger includes chili and corn chips on top of two beef patties, according to a news release.

Whataburger said the chili cheese burger is also available in the junior size.

The chili cheese fries include fries layered with chili and shredded cheddar jack cheese.

Whataburger chili cheese fries. (Whataburger)

“The Chili Cheese Burger and Chili Cheese Fries take comfort food to a whole new dimension,” Whataburger Corporate Chef James Sanchez said in the release. “It’s the classic Whataburger experience reimagined with a new cast of unbeatable flavors. Our commitment to innovation, quality and taste is on full display here.”

Also announced on Tuesday, Whataburger said the white chocolate raspberry shake is back for a limited time, and the jalapeño cheddar biscuit will have an extended run.

Whataburger White Chocolate Raspberry Shake (Whataburger)

The breakfast biscuit is available from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

“Fans asked, we listened, and we’re thrilled to be extending the Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit’s run,” Sanchez said. “This flaky, buttery, spicy staple is a fiery fiesta of flavor and the perfect way to kick-start or end your day on a deliciously high note.”

Whataburger’s Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit (Whataburger)

All of the items will be available for a limited time, and prices and availability will vary by market.

Read also: