San Antonio Tex-Mex chain offers 99-cent enchiladas at new restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio chain Tia’s Taco Hut opened its 11th location on Monday, and it is celebrating with 99-cent enchiladas all week long.

From Memorial Day through June 2, people who dine in at the new Southeast Side location can cash in on the deal.

Tia’s new eatery is located at 2402 SE Military Drive, between Old Corpus Christi Road and South New Braunfels Avenue near Brooks City Base. The restaurant opened in the old Don Benito’s spot.

The deal only includes cheese enchilada plates and is only available for dine-in customers.

Tia’s also sells soups, nachos, sandwiches, burgers, tortas and other Tex-Mex favorites.

Click here for a full menu and a list of other locations throughout San Antonio.