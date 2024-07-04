Muertos Fest to be featured on Cooking Channel’s ‘Carnival Eats’

SAN ANTONIO – People around the nation will get a taste of San Antonio’s Muertos Fest as it’ll be featured by the Cooking Channel this month.

The season premiere of the Cooking Channel’s “Carnival Eats” will include coverage from last year’s Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair, also known as Muertos Fest.

Recommended Videos

The episode, titled “Parmageddon,” will air at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

A news release states viewers can experience San Antonio’s culture and culinary scene, including a variety of dishes from the festival. The show is hosted by Noah Cappe.

The Cooking Channel’s website states Cappe tried a loaded Oaxacan tamale, an “Elote Dog,” a “Smash Burger Taco,” and “Breakfast de Muertos,” a breakfast sandwich on a Pan de Muerto bun.

“The strength of Muertos Fest comes from the people who come together to make it happen, from family altar builders to national and local performers,” Jim Mendiola, Muertos Fest artistic director, said in the release. “Our wonderful and diverse food vendors are no exception. We are excited that Carnival Eats decided to shine this national light on the local food scene including El Weinecero, La Panaderia, and NACO Mexican Eatery.”

Click here for more information about the show.

The 2024 Muertos Fest will return for its 12th year in downtown San Antonio on Oct. 26-27.

Watch KSAT’s special broadcast of the festivities from 2023 in the video player below.