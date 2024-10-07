Fall favorites return to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q menu

SAN ANTONIO – Despite high temperatures in the 90s this week, San Antonio’s Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is celebrating the fall season with pumpkin pie and vegetable beef soup.

Bill Miller announced Monday that both items are available now for a limited time.

“Turning over a new leaf with seasonal treats! 🥣🎃🦃 Which #BillMiller favorite did you miss the most?” the chain posted on Instagram along with a picture of soup and pumpkin pie.

Both items will be available while supplies last.

Bill Miller also said holiday ordering is now available.

