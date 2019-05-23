Recipe: No-Bake Peanut Butter Cup Protein Bars

Prep time: 5 minutes, total time is 25 minutes, makes 12 bars

Ingredients:

1 cup natural smooth peanut butter (only ingredient should be peanuts)

Directions:

In a large bowl combine peanut butter and honey.

Add in protein powder and oat flour

It should come together into a ball and batter slightly dry.

Place a large piece of plastic wrap over an 8x8 inch baking pan and cover the sides with nonstick spray along the sides.

Put batter into the pan and flatten with hands so it fills the entire pan. Make sure it's flat and even.

Place in freezer for 20 minutes.

While bars are in the freezer, melt chocolate chips in the microwave, heat in 20-second increments until smooth.

Remove bars from the freezer and lift out of the pan using the plastic wrap.

Cut into 12 bars.

Using a knife spread the chocolate onto bars, or place in a Ziploc bag and cut off a corner and drizzle over bars.

Allow chocolate to cool completely.

Store in an airtight container in the fridge or freezer.