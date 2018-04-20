RECIPE: Chicken Salad with Watermelon and Peaches

Chicken Salad with Watermelon and Peaches Recipe
Servings: 4-6
Ingredients:
- 3 cups chopped cooked chicken
- 1 cup plain yogurt
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon dried dill leaf
- 1 tablespoon fresh snipped juice from a lemon
- Dash of salt and pepper to taste
- 2 peaches seeded and chopped
- 2 cups chopped seeded watermelon
Directions:
1. Mix together the chicken, yogurt, mayonnaise, dill, lemon juice, salt & pepper, peaches and watermelon
2. Serve on your choice of roll
For more healthy recipes, visit healthtexas.org.
Information courtesy of HealthTexas.
