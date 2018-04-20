RECIPE: Chicken Salad with Watermelon and Peaches

Chicken Salad with Watermelon and Peaches Recipe

Servings: 4-6

Ingredients:

3 cups chopped cooked chicken

1 cup plain yogurt

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon dried dill leaf

1 tablespoon fresh snipped juice from a lemon

Dash of salt and pepper to taste

2 peaches seeded and chopped

2 cups chopped seeded watermelon

Directions:

1. Mix together the chicken, yogurt, mayonnaise, dill, lemon juice, salt & pepper, peaches and watermelon

2. Serve on your choice of roll

