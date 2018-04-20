Health Texas

RECIPE: Chicken Salad with Watermelon and Peaches

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

Chicken Salad with Watermelon and Peaches Recipe

Servings: 4-6

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups chopped cooked chicken
  • 1 cup plain yogurt
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon dried dill leaf 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh snipped juice from a lemon
  • Dash of salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 peaches seeded and chopped
  • 2 cups chopped seeded watermelon

Directions:

1. Mix together the chicken, yogurt, mayonnaise, dill, lemon juice, salt & pepper, peaches and watermelon

2. Serve on your choice of roll

