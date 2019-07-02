HealthTexas welcomes Blanca Gray, M.D.

SAN ANTONIO - Dr. Blanca Gray, who practices internal medicine, joins HealthTexas Medical Group's Las Palmas clinic.

The public is invited to meet her during the open house from 10 a.m. to noon July 10 at the clinic located on Castroville Road.

Gray has received many accolades, including Americas Most Honored (2018), the Patients Choice Award (2011, 2013, 2017 and 2018) and the Compassionate Doctor Award (2011, 2012 and 2015).

"I like HealthTexas Medical Group because they provide a lot of services to the community, and I think that I'll be able to make a difference in patient's life and improve their access to health care," she said.

HealthTexas has more than 60 health care providers in 16 primary care clinics in and around the San Antonio region all working toward the same goal.

For more information, visit healthtexas.org or call 210-731-HTMG.

