Grandfather's 1965 Christmas Song Finally A Hit Thanks to His Grandchildren

One grandpa's Christmas wish is finally coming true and it's been more than half a century in the making.

In 1965, Johnny Gondesen wrote and recorded an original Christmas song. He called it “Christmas Is Here." He released it on a 45 record but no radio station would ever play it.

Over the years, he would sing the song at family gatherings and during the holidays. And now, at 83 years old, his Christmas dreams are finally coming true. Gondesen's grandchildren took to social media, writing "help our grandpa feel famous."

They uploaded "Christmas Is Here" to Spotify, iTunes and Amazon music.

It also caught the attention of local media and KRBE radio in Houston, making a reality of the moment Gondesen dreamed of for five decades.

