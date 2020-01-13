'Joker,' 'The Irishman' and 'Marriage Story' Sweep Oscars Nominations

Actor John Cho of "Harold and Kumar go to White Castle" and actress Issa Rae of HBO's "Insecure" appeared live at the Dolby Theater Monday morning, skipping the quippy monologue and instead getting straight to the much-anticipated list of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards.

While we won't know who the official winners are until Sunday, February 9, here are some highlights from the list of nominees.

Best Picture

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Parasite

Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johnasson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Leading Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Supporting Actress

Cathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Directing

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

