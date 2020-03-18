5 tips to keep scammers away during COVID-19 pandemic

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Scammers are taking advantage of fears surrounding the Coronavirus.

It’s critically important to stay on high alert to reduce your risk from being a victim to scammers.

Scammers are taking advantage of the coronavirus outbreak, using fake emails, fake texts, social media posts and fake phone calls asking individuals for money or security numbers to access personal information.

KSAT Community partner, Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union, has some tips on how you can keep your personal information safe.

“Scammers are always looking for an opportunity to collect your personally identifiable information, and they may attempt to use the current health crisis to their advantage," said Brian Munsterteiger, Vice President of Enterprise Fraud Management. “RBFCU is asking the public to be on alert for any suspicious activity that offer deals on health-related items, ask for donations or impersonate financial institutions, charities, or government agencies.”

Tips to help you keep the scammers at bay provided by the Federal Trade Commission:

Munsterteiger suggests if you feel you are a victim of a scam, please call your financial institution immediately or contact the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357), 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338), or visit online at ftc.gov.

“Do not share sensitive data such as credit and debit card information or usernames and passwords," Munsterteiger said. "Do not make purchases or donations on unfamiliar websites or download items to your device or computer from suspicious websites or emails. If you receive a message that seems suspicious, do not respond or give out any personal information, click on links, or open attachments.”

