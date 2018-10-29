University Health System offers 'Mobile Mammography' for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SAN ANTONIO - Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, our KSAT Community partner, University Health System, will be providing mammography screenings throughout the month.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women other than skin cancer.

The American Cancer Society says the breast cancer death rate is declining.

Breast cancer facts:

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime

Most commonly diagnosed cancer in women

Second leading cause of cancer death among women

The quick assessment provided by University Health System will help you learn if you have risk factors that may raise your breast cancer risk.

Click here to take a health assessment.

For more information, visit universityhealthsystem.com or call 210-358-7020 to schedule an appointment.

