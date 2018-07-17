Houston police arrest man suspected for days-long crime spree

HOUSTON - After a days-long crime spree that included several killings, aggravated robbery, attempted murder and a home invasion in the Cypress area, a man believed to be connected to them has been captured, police said.

Precinct 4 Harris County Constables chased Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, 46, through the Houston area before the chase ended on North Eldridge Parkway and Wortham Landing Drive.

Rodriguez was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

No one was injured.

To read the full-story, go to KSAT 12's sister station KPRC by clicking here. You can view a livestream of the scene above.

