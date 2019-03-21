Recipe: Cara cara orange vinaigrette

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

Recipe makes 12 Servings

3 Tbsp white balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup(s) shallots, chopped fine

1 1/2 Tbsp Grey Poupon Country Dijon Mustard

1 Tbsp honey

2 Tbsp Cara Cara orange juice, plus 1.5 tsp of zest

1 Tbsp cracked black pepper, plus more as needed

1 cup(s) H‑E‑B Expeller Pressed Sunflower Oil

Instructions:

1. In a blender, add white balsamic vinegar, shallots, Dijon mustard, honey, orange juice, zest and black pepper.

2. Blend on medium speed, adding oil in a slow steady stream while blender is running, until an emulsion is formed.

3. Season to taste as needed with salt and pepper. Use on anything from salads to beets, as a chicken marinade, or on fresh cut fruit.

