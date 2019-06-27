Recipe: Peach short bread bars

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

Recipe makes 9 Servings

1 cup(s) salted butter, cubed

1 1/2 cup(s) flour

1 cup(s) sugar, divided use

4 peaches, peeled and pitted (about 2.5 cups sliced)

1 lemon, zested and juiced

1 Tsp salt

1 Tbsp vanilla

1 1/2 cup(s) H‑E‑B Organics Granola

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 9″ x 9″ baking dish.

2. In a food processor combine butter, flour, and 1/2 cup of sugar. Pulse until mixture resembles sand. Remove from food processor and press into the greased baking dish. Place in the preheated oven for 20 minutes, then remove.

3. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, toss together the prepared peaches, remaining 1/2 cup sugar, lemon, salt and vanilla. Top the shortbread dough with peach mixture and granola.

4. Bake for 45 minutes or until the peach mixture is bubbling.

5. Cool 5 to 10 minutes before serving. Pairs well with H‑E‑B Creamy Creations Vanilla Ice Cream.

6. Chef’s Note: If granola begins to brown too much, place foil over top of baking pan.

