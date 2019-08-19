38ºF

List of public safety officer suspensions (last names U-Z)

List shows suspensions from November 2013 to present

The list below shows public safety officer suspensions from November 2013 to present for last names that range from the letters U to Z.

Individuals with more than one suspension are denoted by bullet points below their name for each suspension.

U-Z

Urdiales, Robert A

Ury, Shawn R
_________________________
Valdez, Hector
Valdez, Kenneth
Vallejo-Martinez, Josue
Van Kirk, James

Vargas, Duane T
Vargas, Edward

Vargas, Robert Jr.
Vasques, Justin
Vasquez, Rachael
Vega, Joshua
Vizcarra, Santiago
Vidal, Joey
Viera, Amanda
Villanueva, Sergio
_________________________
Walaski, Mark H

Wang, Phillip Z

Watson, William G
Welch, Jonathan M
Westbrook, Robert
Wilke, Austin T
Wilson, Joseph
Williams, John
Williams, Kenneth
Woodard, Eric J
Wooldridge, Jeffrey W
Wyeth, Dallas G
_________________________
Zavala, Eliseo
Zavala, Paul E
Zimmerman, Daniel E

Zuniga, Humberto

Mary Claire Patton

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT including the Austin bombings, the mass shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, the Dallas police ambush and Hurricane Harvey.

RJ Marquez

RJ Marquez is a reporter who has been at KSAT since 2010, and covered a variety of stories and events across the San Antonio area for KSAT-12 and KSAT.com. He also covers the Spurs for our on-air and digital platforms. You can see RJ regularly on KSAT News at Nine and Good Morning San Antonio.

