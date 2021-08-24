Teenager charged with murder for a second time in one year after allegedly setting man on fire

Emma Presler, 19, is accused of setting a man on fire and injuring another woman, police said.

KINGWOOD, Texas – A 19-year-old is on the lam after being charged with murder for the second time in less than a year.

Houston police have identified Emma Presler as the suspect in a murder investigation after she allegedly entered a home on the night of Aug. 6 in the 2000 block of Aspen Glade Drive in Kingwood and poured a flammable liquid on 33-year-old Devin Graham.

KSAT’s sister station KPRC reported that Presler lit Graham on fire and that 26-year-old Karissa Lindros, who was also in the home at the time, suffered severe burns. Both were taken to an area hospital via Life Flight where Graham succumbed to his injuries.

Presler was also charged with murder in Sept. 2020 when she was 18-years-old after police say she was the suspect in the death of 20-year-old Sierra Rhodd, according to Fox 26.

Rhodd was shot through her bedroom window, however, a judge later ruled that there was no probable cause to hold her on that charge due to lack of evidence, Fox 26 reported. Four other people have since been arrested in the case, including Presler’s boyfriend at the time.

Anyone with information on where Presler might be is asked to call the Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults and Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS(8477). You can also submit tips online at Crime-stoppers.org or via the Crime Stoppers app.