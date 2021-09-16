Reba Rescued! Country music star Reba McEntire evacuated from historic building after stairs collapse.

ATOKA, Okla. – Country music superstar Reba McEntire had to be rescued from a building in Oklahoma on Tuesday after the staircase collapsed.

McEntire was touring an old historic building in Atoka, Oklahoma when the incident occurred.

The singer had to be rescued by ladder out of the second story of the building by the city’s fire department.

Travis Mullins, City of Atoka Emergency Management Director, told KXII that the stairwell from the second story to the third collapsed onto the stairwell that led to the first floor, trapping people on whatever respective floor they were on at the time.

“Thankfully, no one was seriously injured,” McEntire shared to Twitter after the ordeal. “We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments.”

Ad

While my team and I were in Atoka, OK yesterday checking out an old historical building, a staircase collapsed. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments. — Reba McEntire (@reba) September 15, 2021

More Entertainment News: