Body of toddler found in Houston bayou believed to be little girl who was allegedly killed by her father, police say

Investigators said 26-year-old Jyron Charles Lee, who is also charged with the murder of his wife 22-year-old Nancy Reed, is believed to be responsible for the disappearance and the possible death of his 2-year-old daughter Nadia Lee.

PASADENA, Texas – Houston police say they recovered the body of a young child from Vince Bayou in Pasadena on Monday and they believe the remains are 2-year-old Nadia Lee who disappeared last October in Pasadena.

According to a news release from Houston Police Department, Nadia’s father, Jyron Charles Lee, 26, is suspected of causing his daugher’s death. He was charged with capital murder in December, police said.

Lee was also charged with murder on Oct. 19 for the death of his wife, 22-year-old Nancy Reed.

The news release states that officers responded to a report of an assault at a hotel in October where Lee and Reed allegedly got into an argument in front of their two children.

At the time, Lee told officers he had placed his wife in a chokehold to prevent her from injuring their children. Reed was taken to a Houston area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Lee was detained at the scene and further investigation led to Lee being charged with his wife’s murder, the news release states.

During an investigation into Reed’s death, police discovered that Nadia was unaccounted for and she was officially reported missing.

Nadia’s aunt, Delia Reed, told KSAT sister station KPRC “I just thought it would turn into one of those cases that we would never find her. Only thing we would hear is that her body was dumped in the dumpster.”

The remains recovered from the bayou on Monday by the HPD Dive Team and Texas Department of Public Safety – Texas Rangers Division are believed to belong to Nadia. The official identification is pending autopsy results.