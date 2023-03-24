Earth Hour: Turn off your lights Saturday and help save the world

SAN ANTONIO – Turn off your lights for one hour on Saturday and take part in one of the largest grassroots movements in the world.

This year, Earth Hour will take place at 8:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, March 25 regardless of where you are in the world.

Earth Hour shines a light on the need for climate action by encouraging people to power down for 60 minutes every year.

Iconic landmarks like the Empire State Building, Space Needle, Las Vegas strip, Eiffel Tower and Big Ben all go dark for one hour in honor of Earth Hour.

Earth Hour supporters have successfully advocated for more climate-friendly laws and policies, such as those that have banned plastic in the World Heritage site of the Galapagos Islands, according to the website.

There are more ways to raise awareness and participate in Earth Hour than just turning the lights off. To become a part of the movement, click here.

This year Earth Hour celebrates 16 years of saving energy and raising awareness of the impacts of climate change.

“With our presence in over 190 countries and territories, we can use the power of the people to turn a single Earth Hour into thousands and millions of hours of action and awareness, creating a domino effect of impact that continues well beyond the 60 minutes,” the website states. “Amidst our increasingly divided and polarized societies, the Biggest Hour for Earth becomes a precious moment of unity, reminding the world that our one shared home needs our help and that we all can - and must - play a part in protecting it.”

Plan on participating? Set an alarm on your phone as a reminder to turn off the lights. 💡