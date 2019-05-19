Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old Fort Worth girl who was abducted

FORT WORTH, Texas - An Amber Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old girl who Fort Worth Police said was kidnapped Saturday afternoon.

Salem Sabatka and her mother were walking in the 2900 block of 6th Avenue around 6:30 p.m. when someone in a dark gray, 4-door vehicle pulled up, grabbed the child and put her in the car, Fort Worth police officer Buddy Calzada said.

Calzada said Sabatka's mother tried to rescue her daughter from the abductor, but was thrown from the vehicle. He said Sabatka's mother immediately started calling for witnesses to call police. The ordeal was captured on a resident's Ring doorbell camera.

KIDNAPPING: Zoom in on video, police say you can see mom being tossed from car after she tried to jump in to get her 8yo daughter Salem Sabatka. Police working this is a kidnapping -- started on 6th Ave in Ryan Place area of FW. Please follow @fortworthpd for how to help. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/JX9mtthgyo — Bradley Blackburn (@BLBlackburn) May 19, 2019

According to the Amber Alert, Sabatka was wearing a teal shirt with “Centennial” in pink letters and periwinkle and seafoam green leggings. Police said Sabatka is 4 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 56 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes, freckles under her eyes and has pierced ears.

Police described the suspect as a black male with a bald head, no facial hair and a skinny build. He was wearing a navy jacket and a gray shirt.

Calzada said Saturday night that the Department of Homeland Security and Texas Department of Public Safety have been called in to help .

Law enforcement officials believe Sabatka to be in grave or immediate danger.

Those with information in Sabatka's disappearance are asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.